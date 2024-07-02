Statement From County Homeless Svcs Div. on Grants Pass V. Johnson 7.02.2024

The San Luis Obispo county homeless services division released a statement yesterday regarding the supreme court’s decision for Grants Pass v. Johnson.

The supreme court overturned a ruling made by lower courts, saying that enforcement of laws that regulate camping, sleeping, and similar activities in public does not violate the eighth amendment’s prohibition against ‘cruel and unusual punishments.’”

The homeless services division says they are reviewing the ruling to gain a full understanding of its impacts, and how it many affect future county ordinances. The homeless services division says that current existing prohibitions in the county are not impacted by the supreme court’s decision.

The statement concludes by saying they aim to provide compassionate assistance to those experiencing homelessness while improving how public spaces are shared by all community members.