Statewide Active Shooter Hoax 05.12.2023

Paso Robles police responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a local hotel, but it was part of a statewide hoax. Police say the call originated from a phone number based out of New Mexico.

Similar hoax swatting calls manifested in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Santa Barbara, Los Gatos, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Pismo Beach and other jurisdictions.

They were all the same. Each claimed hotels or resorts were being attacked by an active shooter.

The Paso Robles police department is requesting that anyone with information about the incident contact the department.