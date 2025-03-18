Statewide Shoulder Tap Operation Results in 167 Citations 3.18.2025

PR 25-08 Statewide Shoulder Tap

The California department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) conducted a statewide Shoulder Tap operation March 15th, in partnership with 62 law enforcement agencies.

Shoulder Tap operations involve a minor decoy asking customers to purchase alcohol for them, saying they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol. Any adult who agrees is arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The ABC says 167 citations were netted as a result of this operation. 162 of these citations were for individuals who allegedly furnished alcoholic beverages to minors, while 5 other citations were for other infractions, such as driving under the influence.