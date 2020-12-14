Stay At Home Order 12.14.2020

Late last week, the Paso Robles city council voted unanimously to reject governor Gavin Newsom’s order to stay at home. Councilman John Hamon set the tone for the special meeting Thursday night.

After four hours of discussion, including more than fifty calls from local citizens, the council voted unanimously in support of mayor Steve Martin’s long winded motion. The council unanimously approved that motion.

Then, local business leaders met. The Paso Robles chamber of commerce, Travel Paso and the Wine Country Alliance met Friday. And they reminded citizens that the state has final say. Many local businesses which depend on state licenses to operate may lose those licenses if they do not follow the governor’s order to stay at home.

The Paso Robles city council may revisit the issue at their regularly scheduled meeting tomorrow night. You can hear that meeting live here on KPRL.