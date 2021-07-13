Stewart Jenkins 7.13.2021

Today, San Luis Obispo county supervisors may address the absence in the county clerk recorder’s office. Tommy Gong has left the building.

San Luis Obispo based attorney Stewart Jenkins, who would like to be appointed to the position of county clerk recorder, says the supervisors will discuss the matter today.

Jenkins argued one elections case before the US supreme court. He also served as commissioner for the port San Luis Harbor district.

The item is on the supervisors agenda today. It’s #43 on the agenda. That will come up early this afternoon.

The agenda reads:

“Discussion and direction regarding the appointment of a person to fill the office of clerk-recorder to complete the remainder of the unexpired term of office following the vacancy created to the resignation of clerk-recorder Tommy Gong.”