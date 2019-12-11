Stiles Pleads Not Guilty 12.11.2019

26-year-old Chelsea Annmarie Stiles of Arroyo Grande pleaded not guilty yesterday to murder and other charges in San Luis Obispo superior court.

The young mother is accused of causing a crash on highway 227 December 1st that killed 72-year-old Terry Tilton of San Luis Obispo.

She faces other charges including driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run resulting in death, willful harm to a child, and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.

Stiles faces a minimum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.