Stolen Cars 10.24.2018

Atascadero police looking for three men and a woman who stole two cars from an Atascadero car lot.

The four walked onto the used car lot of guarantee auto group in Atascadero. The woman entered the sales office after asking to use the bathroom. In the sales office, she accessed unsecured keys for the vehicles on the lot. The suspects all left the lot in a silver, late model Honda civic. After the business closed at 5:00, two of the men entered back onto the lot and drove away with two pick-up trucks.

Atascadero police are uploading video and still images of the suspects onto the departments Facebook page. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero police department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at 805 548-STOP.