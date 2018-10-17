Stolen Doughnut Van 10.17.2018

In Clearwater, Florida, a police officers dream.

The officers recover a van filled with Krispy Kreme doughnuts. There’s a photo on Facebook showing a group of officers standing in front of the van holding boxes of doughnuts.

The van loaded with donuts was stolen two hundred miles away. The police recovered it several hours later in Clearwater, still loaded with donuts. The store manager donated the cargo to the officers. They ate all the donuts they could, and then handed out the rest to the area’s homeless.

Police are still looking for the people who stole the van.