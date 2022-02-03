Stolen Gun in Atascadero 02.03.2022

Atascadero police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after an assault near sunken gardens in Atascadero. Police received calls around 4:15 about a fight involving a group of people near El Camino Real and the West Mall. An adult male and adult female allegedly attacked a group of juveniles.

When police arrived, the participants scattered. Some ran toward the sunken gardens. Others were seen leaving the area in a black Cadillac escalade.

Police reviewed video which showed 32-year-old Eric Espinoza Melendez and an unidentified woman assaulting the juveniles. Police found Espinoza Melendez inside the escalade near El Camino Real and Traffic Way.

Inside the escalade, officers discovered a loaded, concealed firearm and ammunition. The firearm was stolen out of Gilroy. Espinoza Melendez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm and possessing stolen property. He was booked at the county jail.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is encouraged to contact the Atascadero police department.