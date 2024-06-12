Stolen Vehicle Arrest in Arroyo Grande 6.11.2024

The Arroyo Grande police department responded to an incident on the 1100 block of West Branch street yesterday afternoon.

They received a report of a subject sitting in a parked vehicle, yelling at a passerby. Patrol officers found a vehicle occupied by David Camp, a 53-year-old resident of Pleasanton, California. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from a Tesla dealership out of the area.

The driver displayed signs of alcohol intoxication, and refused to exit the vehicle. The department contacted the dealership representative, who was able to unlock the vehicle remotely.

Officers opened the doors, and Camp was arrested without further incident.