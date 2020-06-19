Stolen Weapons 6.19.2020

Police identify the two pistols used last week by the active shooter, 26-year-old Mason Lira.

He had two handguns, a .38 caliber revolver and a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun. They were taken from the office of an attorney on Osos street, right across the street from the county courthouse.

San Luis Obispo police issuing a news release yesterday stating, “Based on physical evidence located in the city of Paso Robles and surveillance video located in the city of San Luis Obispo, it was determined Mason Lira was the suspect in the commercial burglary.”

He also stole clothing and jewelry from the office of Robert Bettencourt, a family lawyer on June 9th.

Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis says it’s unclear how long shooter Mason Lira was in San Luis before traveling to the north county, but they believe he was in the county for a week before he started the shooting spree.

The investigation continues into the behavior of Mason Lira before he shot and killed on Paso Robles man and wounded four police officers.

Also, police say that if you have weapons at home or in your office, you should secure them.