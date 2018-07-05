Other Stories 7.05.2018

Some of the other stories we’re watching for you this Thursday morning, July 5th.

The Carrizo Plain Conservancy purchases 320 acres near highway 58 to protect the endangered kit fox. The land is adjacent to land owned by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Atascadero’s Charles Paddock Zoo has three new flamingo babies. You’ll spot them in the flamingo area at the front of the zoo, because they do not yet have their pink coloring.

Atascadero is getting another Starbucks. A third Starbucks will be built just off highway 101 at the Santa Rosa road exit. It will be sandwiched between Jack in the Box and Marston’s 101.