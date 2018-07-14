Other Stories 7.13.2018

That Grover Beach man whose dog killed a neighbor is challenging a one half million dollar settlement.

The former police officer from the San Joaquin Valley had recently moved to Grover Beach. His police-trained dog broke through a fence and attacked an elderly woman. 64-year-old David Fear came to her rescue. He was viciously attacked by the dog and died three days later at a local hospital.

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who attacked an elderly woman in broad daylight. She was recording the young man while he trespassed on her property. He tried to knock the cell phone out of her hand. Instead he hit her in the face. He’s described as a male in his 20’s. He may be a homeless transient.

In southern California, thunderstorms dumped heavy rain in mountain and desert areas yesterday, flooding some roadways.