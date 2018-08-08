Other Stories 8.08.2018

The fires in northern California have now burned nearly 600,000 acres. More than 13,000 firefighters are battling that fire. More than 2,300 national guard members are also in the fight.

A Cambria man is arrested after injuring his grandmother. 46-year-old James Scott Rimbach surrendered to sheriff’s deputies at his family home on bridge street after a lengthy standoff Monday afternoon.

A Cambria resident catches on video a large mountain lion prowling in his backyard. Mark and Kathy Berry live on a hillside at the south end of Cambria. Monday morning, Mark Berry found the mountain lion on his motion detecting video. He spotted the large mountain lion walking on his patio at 10:19 Sunday night. Fish and game Lt Todd Tognazini reminds people to watch your kids after dusk. He says lions can run 45 miles an hour. He says if a lion confronts you, don’t bend down or act afraid. Make yourself look big and make a lot of noise. Maintain eye contact.