Other Stories This Friday 5.25.2018

A fire at Atascadero middle school prompts students to evacuate briefly early yesterday. The cause remains under investigation.

A wildfire burns 100 acres east of Shandon. The fire broke out in the 6200 block of Bitterwater road. CDF called the wildfire…..’The Water Fire’.

Today, Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. Weinstein the face of sexual assault accusations which also included TV host Matt Lauer, journalist Mark Halpren and democratic congressman Anthony Weiner.

The Fairfield couple accused of abusing their ten children facing additional charges of lewd conduct. The 29-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife appeared in Solano county superior court yesterday. Prosecutors say the children were punched, kicked, strangled, shot with a BB gun and subjected to waterboarding by their father, while their mother did nothing to stop it.

The Spokane woman who was busted for pretending to be African American is busted on fraud charges. Nkiche Dallio deposited more than $84,000 in the bank. She reported only $500, and received $8,800 in welfare.