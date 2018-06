A former student who helped start a fire at San Luis Obispo high school is sentenced to one year in jail. The fire caused $1.8 million dollars in damage.

Arroyo Grande resident Robert Koehler pleads not guilt to the murder of Kristen Marti. Her body was found in a creek bed in Perfumo Canyon.

Lockheed Martin is leaving San Luis Obispo. 59 jobs are going away.

Graduation weekend at Cal Poly. Some 40 thousand visitors are expected.