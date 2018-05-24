Other Stories This Thursday 5.24.2018

Senator Diane Feinstein says she no longer supports the death penalty. That’s a reversal of her long-standing support of capital punishment. She brought it up during a campaign stop in Sacramento yesterday. Feinstein is being challenged by state senator Kevin de Leon. The two candidates who get the most votes in the primary will face off in the general election.

The family of Nancy Woodrum is putting up posters in an effort to locate the missing woman. She was reported missing from her home on May 5th. She has not been seen since.