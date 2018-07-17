Other Stories Tuesday 7.17.2018



Cal poly names its new viticulture center after J Lohr and Justin Vineyards. It will be called the Justin and J. Lohr Center for Wine and Viticulture. The Lohr family has been farming in the north county for nearly 100 years. Stewart Resnick bought out Justin Baldwin when he acquired Justin Vineyards and then cut down hundreds of oak trees without a permit.



A woman claims her daughter found razor blades stuck in shoes at Paso Robles Walmart. Bonnie Yanez says her daughter was not injured, but they notified store authorities.



A new law requires journalists, researchers and political campaigns that get voter data to tell California officials if data was stolen. The intent is to get a handle on security breaches.



In southern California, a woman is attacked by a large swarm of bees outside a home in lake forest. A cleaning woman went out to her car to retrieve something from the trunk of the car. Then the bees attacked her. A fire official says bees covered the woman’s face. Bee experts estimate the hive held at least 30,000 bees.