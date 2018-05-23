Other Stories We’re Watching For You 5.23.2018

A driver arrested late Monday after leading Atascadero police on a chase down El Camino Real. It ended when the driver’s vehicle collided with another vehicle at Traffic Way and Lewis Avenue. 20-year-old Alexis Cheshire was arrested. She was charged with operating a vehicle under influence of alcohol, felony evasion of a police officer, and driving with a suspended driver license.

Two burglars arrested for stealing lap top computers and other property from homes near Cal Poly over the weekend. 29-year old Christopher Jones of Oakland booked at the county jail. Also arrested, 37-year-old Victoria Weitz of Oakland. The couple charged with theft of computes and other property, including a puppy they stole from one house near Cal Poly.

Even satellites blast off from Vandenberg air force base yesterday. The 23-story recycled rocket blasted off at 12:47 yesterday afternoon.

Two San Luis Obispo county cities top rated destinations for the second year in a row. Expedia naming Paso Robles and Cambria on the list of best vacation locations in the US.