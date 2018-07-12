Other Stories We’re Watching For You 7.11.2018

Hotel Serra in San Luis successfully installs a rooftop pool in downtown San Luis Monday night. It took about three hours.

Dancene Cordova of San Miguel says her boyfriend didn’t do it. Jim Pineda is accused of shooting the 42-year-old woman in the neck during an argument. Pineda is facing 14 felony and misdemeanor charges including attempted murder, and being a felon in possession of a fire arm, and disobeying a restraining order.

In Santa Maria, a high speed chase involving a CHP canine unit ends after the two men try to flee the officer on foot, then, when a canine is dispatched to stop them, they try to fight the canine. The dog won that fight. The two men arrested. Their identity has not yet been released.