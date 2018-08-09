Other Stories We’re Watching For You 8.09.2018

14,000 firefighters still battling the Mendicino Complex fires and other fires in California. They include soldiers, inmates and about 50 firefighters from New Zealand and Australia. The Aussies say in wild fires down under, usually you see kangaroos fleeing before the fire arrives.

Southern California gas company will pay $120 million dollars for a massive blowout at a natural gas storage field in 2015. 8,000 homes had to be evacuated.

The mid state fair is raising money to honor Hugh Pitts Jr., who died June 27th of a heart attack. Pitts was honored as Roblan of the year in 2016. So far, they’ve raised more than 200 thousand dollars toward a memorial project at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The Old Timer Picnic is coming up Sunday, August 26th in San Miguel. It will be at the San Miguel park on K street from noon to two. It’s the first event for the Pioneer Day royalty.