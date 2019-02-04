Stork Gym 2.04.2019

At Cuesta college Saturday night, officials dedicated the Cuesta gym on the San Luis campus with a new name. Dr. Gilbert H. Stork Gymnasium.

Retired Cuesta president Gil Stork, talking with KPRL after the Cuesta college gym is dedicated Saturday night as Stork Gym. The dedication occurring after a men’s basketball game. Coincidentally, coach Rusty Blair got his 500th win Saturday night, as Cuesta beat Hancock Saturday at Stork gym 69-66.