Storm Damage 01.18.2019

Other storm damage in the north county yesterday, River road was closed to through traffic between the Paso Robles city limits and Wellsona road from 8 yesterday morning until about 3:35 in the afternoon.

Creston road between Neal Springs road and South El Pomar road was closed for about an hour yesterday morning because of downed power lines.

Cholame Valley road was closed between highway 46 and McMillan Canyon road due to flooding. Trees fell on several remote roads, blocking or restricting travel until they could be removed.

Highway one remains closed because of debris slides between Mud Creek and the Big Sur Inn.

In San Luis Obispo, a man got stranded on an island in San Luis Obispo Creek bed near the Bob Jones trail on Prado road, not far from the Prado Day Center for the homeless. He called police around 2:45 yesterday morning. Rescue teams elected to wait until the water dropped at 5:45, then conducted a shallow-water rescue.