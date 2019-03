Get ready for a deluge.

PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says we may get up to four inches of rain in the next couple days. He calls it an atmospheric river. He says we’ll get southerly winds 30-45 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour along the coast.

We’ll get a few showers this morning, and then the heavy rain will start this afternoon and continue into tomorrow morning. There’s a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday.