Storms 5.15.2019

The mother of all may storms expected to arrive in the north county late tonight.

PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says the storm may bring one to two inches of rain overnight.

Rainfall may be greater at the higher elevations.

The record for may rainfall in the month of May is 4.22 inches, set back in 19 ought six.

Lindsay says with another storm expected Saturday night and Sunday morning, we may break that record for the wettest May on record. The storm may also dump more snow in the Sierra.

We’ll have more on the weather coming up.