Storms in the North County 2.27.2019

Another series of storms bringing heavy rains to the north county. The first storm arrived early this morning. The rain showers will continue tonight and end by tomorrow afternoon.

We’ll get a half inch to an inch and a half of rain through Thursday. Then another storm arrives Friday with heavy rain again on Saturday. That system is expected to bring 2-3 inches of rain to the north county. Then scattered showers on Sunday.

As for north county reservoir levels, Nacimiento is now at 69% capacity. Lake San Antonio 32%. That’s expected to go up this weekend. More on the weather forecast coming up.