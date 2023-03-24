Storms Wreak Havoc for Ag in CA 03.24.2023

Widespread flooding from continuing atmospheric storms have caused extensive damage for California agriculture, with more storms expected this month.

Water from recent storms flooded dairies and carried silt and debris into citrus groves in Tulare county, flooded fields of leafy greens and berries in Monterey county and impacted livestock and feed crops in Humboldt county.

Executive director Norm Groot of the Monterey county Farm Bureau said this month’s damages there could top January’s estimated $336 million in agricultural storm losses.