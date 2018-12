Stormy Daniels must pay president Donald Trump nearly $300 thousand dollars for his legal fees and another one thousand dollars in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed. A federal judge in Los Angeles ordered the payment yesterday. Trump’s attorney had requites nearly $400,000 in fees and equal amount in sanctions as a deterrent against “repeat filer of frivolous defamation cases.”

Stormy Daniels is a nude dancer and spokesperson for the democratic party.