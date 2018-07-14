Stormy Daniels 7.12.2018

Porn actress and democratic party spokesperson Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club last night. She is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early today.

While Daniels was performing last night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her, her lawyer told the associated press.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer. Daniels was semi-nude. She allegedly touched some of the patrons’ and allowed them to touch her, according to charging documents obtained by WSYX-TV. She was released on bail before 6 am this morning. Court records show Daniels posted $6,000.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is set for arraignment Friday on three misdemeanor counts of touching a patron at a “sexually oriented” business in violation of an Ohio strip club law. The law prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer. Her attorney says she will plead not guilty to all counts. Stormy Daniels is an icon in the democratic party for her allegations that a number of years ago, she had an affair with the president.