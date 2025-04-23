Street Repairs For Merry Hill, 15th Street & Terrace Hill Road 4.23.2025

The city of Paso Robles has released additional information for the street repairs that have begun at Merry Hill, 15th street, and Terrace Hill road.

The city says these streets are classified as “being in poor condition and are in need of repair.” Their PCI ranges from 23 at 15th street (from Chestnut to Terrace Hill), to 44 at the Terrace Hill road cul-de-sac.

The funding for these extensive repairs is around 700 thousand dollars, according to the city, and is one of the final initiatives funded by measure E-12. With the sunset of E-12 and passing of measure I-24 in the 2024 election, the city says they will continue to have a reliable funding source for street repairs.

Work for these streets is expected to be complete in early June.