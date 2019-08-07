STR’s 8.06.2019

Last night, the Paso Robles city council approved ordinance B-1, which allows all 284 licensed short term rentals to continue operating in the city. But prevents any new licenses from being issued.

Several people spoke on the issue, including a man from San Jose, who owns a STR. Rick Ryan said that people need to be more tolerant of visitors from other areas. Dan Ianneo of Paso Robles told the council that he relocated to Paso Robles two years ago because STR’s had ruined his La Quinta neighborhood.

Despite flip flopping 180 degrees. Mayor Steve Martin says he’s been fair and consistent. Actually, Martin and his council first banned short term rentals in R-1 zoning, then completely reversed direction and approve it.

Last night, the council voted unanimously on a three – zero vote to approve the ordinance allowing several hundred licensed short term rentals in Paso Robles. The ordinance does not allow any more short term rentals. But in light of the fact, Napa has only 40 non hosted short term rentals in a population of 80,000, critics say the council is closing the door after all the horses have left the barn.

The council also got a report on parking. The new parking machines are operational and residents are asked to start using them beginning August 14th. There will be a short grace period until people become accustomed to them. The first two hours of parking are free.