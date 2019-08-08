STR’s 8.08.2019

The discussion continues in Paso Robles about the city council vote Tuesday night to allow several hundred short term vacation rentals to continue to operate in the city.

Although the mayor and the council flip-flopped on the issue, first imposing a ban on STR’s in R-1 residential zoning, and then allowing it. The mayor says he was consistent.

After the meeting, KPRL talked with a man with a unique perspective on short term rentals. Dan Ianneo talks about their impact in the Palm Springs area, where he lived for twenty years. He says the STR’s ruined his neighborhood. Police could not respond to all the calls for disturbing behavior by underage partiers.

Time will tell how the short term rentals will impact the west side of Paso Robles. There may be a reason they’ve been banned in R-1 residential zoning in 28 other California cities.