Structure Fire 10.23.2018

A commercial building caught fire in Templeton yesterday afternoon. The building is the home for the Wellness Kitchen, Central Coast Gastroenterology and Pacific Premier Bank.

25 fire fighters responded to the fire on Las Tablas road. They found smoke in the upstairs portion of the building. Sprinklers contained the fire to a computer cabinet in the building. An electrical malfunction caused about $50,000 damage. No one was injured. Crews stayed on the scene of the fire for about four hours yesterday.