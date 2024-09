A structure fire broke out in Atascadero on Friday afternoon at around 2 pm.

The fire was on a detached garage on Traffic Way. The Atascadero fire department quickly responded to the scene with assistance from the Templeton and Paso Robles fire departments.

The fire was extinguished, as well as any that spread to nearby brush, but the garage was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.

The Atascadero fire department is investigating the cause.