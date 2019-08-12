Student Loan Debt 8.12.2019

Students in California college accumulated more than $10 billion in federal student loan debt in 2015 and 2016.

Federal data indicates Californians who received degrees from the UC and Cal State systems during that time had less student loan debt than counterparts across the country.

At the community college level, the difference is even greater. Only 6% of Californians took on debt in those two years. Nationwide, the average was 29%.

For private schools, the debt is the same for Californians as those from other states.