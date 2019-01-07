Studios 01.07.2019

Art After Dark Saturday evening at Studios on the Park. The new show is called Common Ground 2019. Several dozen artists showcasing their works expressing their feelings about the volatile and divisive political landscape. Deprise Brescia opens her own studio at studios in the park, which she’s excited about. Deprise Brescia used to create all her artwork at her castle of creativity, which is what she calls her garage. Now she will also be working in her studio at studios in the park. The new art show called Common Ground 2019 will be on display for the month of January.