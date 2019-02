Love is in the air at Studios on the Park. Art after dark to featuring 19 couples who are each artists. The partners theme is included in the wine and song at studios tomorrow night. “Bob and Wendy” playing music, and Enfold pouring wine. Another husband wife creation. Also, abstract artist Deprise Brescia is also expected to be on hand. Deprise is one of the newest artists at studios on the park. Studios on the park is from 6-9 Saturday night at studios on the park in downtown Paso Robles.