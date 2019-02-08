Studios on the Park 2.08.2019

Although Valentine’s day is not until next Thursday, Valentines events begins tonight at Studios on the Park. There will be Valentine card making class from 4-6:30 tonight. Also, a chocolate 101 workshop from 6:30-8:30 Friday night. At 3:00 pm Saturday afternoon, art historian Tess Wright will talk about love and work for artists.

A big weekend at Studios on the Park in downtown Paso Robles. Sasha Irving also says original art work makes great Valentines gifts and the store is open this weekend at Studios on the Park.