Study 2.07.2020

Results from a recent study show that locals are concerned about the cost of living here.

The study found some remarkable information:

Half of all middle class residents are considering leaving the central coast.

One in three respondents say they would need to borrow money or run up credit debt to cover a $500 emergency.

86-percent of respondents don’t think young people can afford to live and work on the central coast.

The Hourglass Project surveyed residents in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara county.

It indicates about half of those in the middle class are intent leaving the area for Arizona, Nevada or Idaho. Some are going back to the east coast.