Study Finds Cal Poly Contributes $2.6 Billion to Annual Economy 11.17.2023

Cal Poly released a statement yesterday, saying that an assessment conducted by Reach found that the campus generates 2.66 billion dollars in annual economic impact across San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

This represents 12% of the region’s economic activity. Cal Poly says this 85% increase over the 1.4 billion dollars a Cal Poly assessment found in 2014. The report also says that through Cal Poly, 120 companies have been launched, 250 million dollars in capital has been secured, and more than one thousand jobs have been generated.

Cal Poly president Jeffrey D. Armstrong said: “We are fully committed to our role in shaping the future of both our students and our region.”