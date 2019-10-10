Styrofoam Ban 10.10.2019

San Luis Obispo county bans Styrofoam.

Yesterday, the San Luis Obispo county Integrated Waste Management Authority finalized its polystyrene ban. The ordinance prohibits food and beverage providers in the county from providing, using or distributing Styrofoam containers.

It will prohibit Styrofoam from being sold at certain events. It also removes exemptions for egg cartons and meat trays. The ordinance is intended to promote biodegradable products.

Aaron Gomez is the president of the Integrated Waste Management Authority board. Some food providers would be eligible for a one-year exemption if they can prove that the ordinance would create a hardship on their business. Santa Barbara county has a similar ban on Styrofoam.

Supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold cast the long dissenting votes.