Suicide In The Car 07.07.2022

The man who died in the car crash Monday near San Miguel, died by suicide. That’s according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department has not released the name of the victim.

He was traveling SB on 101 Monday afternoon when a Cal Fire arson investigator initiated a traffic stop because the SUV was exceeding the speed limit. That started a car chase.

The SUV driver drove off the freeway, and his car tumbled down and embankment and landed on its roof behind Gallo Winery.

He died at the scene.