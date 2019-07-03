Suing Public Defender 7.03.2019

A former inmate at the county jail is suing “San Luis Obispo public defenders.”

John Wyman accuses the law firm which handled his case. His suit alleges the firm failed to competently represent him. Wyman is a 52-year-old veteran of the US air force. He spent about three months in solitary confinement at the county jail.

His new attorney is out of the Bay Area. Puala Canny previously filed litigation related to the treatment of the mentally ill in the county jail.

Canny told the Tribune, “Wyman spent 10 months in custody for something that should have been done right away.”