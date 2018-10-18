Sujatha 10.18.2018

Sujatha the elephant dies at the age of 47.

Sujatha was an Asian elephant who arrived at the Santa Barbara zoo in 1972 when she was a one-and-a-half-years old. She and her friend Little Mac arrived together when they stood less than 4 feet high. Suzanne Robitaille of Paso Robles says she remembers seeing the two young elephants when she herself was only 2 years old, back in 1972. “Many of us grew up with those two elephants,” she says. “Sujatha and I were always the same age. It’s sad to learn of her death.”

Sujatha experienced many challenges related to old age, particularly arthritis and its associated pain. She died Tuesday surrounded by her keepers.