Summer Concerts Return 6.01.2021

One month from now, summer concerts return to the north county. The 20th annual concerts in the park begin July 1st at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.

Linda Plescia of the city of Paso Robles says the concerts will be held Thursday evenings at the downtown city park.

Atascadero’s Saturday in the park summer concert series returns July 24th. They will be held 6:30 to 8:30 at the Atascadero lake park bandstand. Terrie Banish says Soundgarden will kick off the concert season this summer.

We’ll have more on those concerts as we get closer to July first, that’s the date of the first concert in Paso Robles on a Thursday evening at the downtown city park.