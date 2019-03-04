Sunny Weather 3.04.2019

A respite from the rain. Today we’ll see some cloudiness this morning, but sunshine this afternoon in the north county. Highs today in the low 60’s. The rain returns tomorrow.

Showers beginning tomorrow morning around 4:00, turning to heavy rain around 9:00 tomorrow morning and continuing until early Wednesday morning. Then wind and showers on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Forecasters say the north county will receive between 3 and 5 inches of rain this week.

The extended forecast calls for sunshine Friday and Saturday, and then rain returning late Sunday.