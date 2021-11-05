Sunset Magazine’s “Best in the West” – 11.05.2021

Sunset Magazine listing the best travel destinations in the west lists two north county businesses.

Negranti Creamery in Paso Robles among the places it recommends in its list of 75 ways to experience the west. Negranti Creamery is located in Tin City.

Also making the list, the Stables Inn in Paso Robles. The Stables is on Spring street, right across the street from Spring Street Automotive.

Sunset Magazine also listing the Inn At The Pier in Pismo Beach, and the Granada Hotel on Morro street in San Luis Obispo.

The Stables Inn also getting recognition by Travel and Leisure as one of the worlds best new hotels in its list for 2021.