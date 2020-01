Sunny skies this weekend. Great weather for chickens. Which is good news because the annual chicken run is this Sunday at Santa Margarita lake.

The Chicken Run is Sunday at Santa Margarita lake to celebrate the memory of the two Frace girls killed in a traffic accident in 2018 on their way back to Chico State.

For more information Google Chicken Run and you can get an entry form and all the info on the Chicken Run Sunday morning at Santa Margarita lake.