Sunshine and Waves 12.20.2018

Although the rain has abated, the heavy surf continues to pound beaches on the central coast. The national weather service issued a high surf advisory that will remain in effect until noon tomorrow. PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says the swell is expected to peak at 10-12 feet today, and about 8-10 feet tomorrow. The swell will drop to 5-7 feet on Saturday.

Eric Endersby is Morro Bay harbor director. He says the heavy surf has pulled about 3-5 feet of sand off the beach.

At Port San Luis, the parking lot is covered with rocks and debris. A boat broke loose Monday, and a skiff capsized Tuesday. One Avila Beach local is advertising an 18-foot sail boat for sale in “as is” condition. He says the damaged boat can be seen next to the pier during low tide.