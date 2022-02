Super bowl Sunday coming at you.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sofi stadium in Inglewood.

For many in the north county, it’s a day for BBQ’s, and house parties.

Unfortunately, it’s also a big day for driving under the influence. CHP officer Danny Maier tells KPRL there will be a lot of law enforcement out looking for driver’s under the influence. You’re advised to make plans before for a designated driver or Uber. But be safe this super bowl Sunday in the north county.